Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with 18GB RAM, 512GB storage will go on sale from Sunday

Asus says the phone priced at Rs 79,999 will feature the "world’s first 18GB LPDDR5 RAM on a gaming smartphone, which allows for enthusiast-level Android gaming experiences"

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is going on sale in India from Sunday 10 months after the ROG Phone 5 series was launched in India in March which saw the unveiling of Asus ROG Phone 5.

Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 79,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart from Sunday at 12:00 pm (noon). It will be available in a Storm White colour.

Specifications 

The device features the same specifications as the standard ROG Phone 5 (Review). The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Asus says that the phone will feature the "world’s first 18GB LPDDR5 RAM on a gaming smartphone, which allows for enthusiast-level Android gaming experiences".

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features a special edition ROG Vision display with a monochrome PMOLED matrix display that matches the rear-frosted white-glass colour scheme. The phone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It features a 144 Hertz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the phone boasts a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the top bezel houses a 24 MP Quad-bayer sensor. The phone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with a 30W charging adapter included in the box. You also get an Aero case and an Aeroactive Cooler 5 with the phone.

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features dual front-facing stereo speakers and boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack that offers immersive sound thanks to ESS Sabre DAC. The device boasts an AirTrigger 5 control system with additional rear touch-trigger buttons for more physical control over games, and features 10 motion-control input gestures.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Asus #Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate #gaming #smartphones
first published: Dec 22, 2021 02:38 pm

