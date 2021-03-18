English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus ROG Phone 5 fails JerryRigEverything’s durability test

It is worth noting that replicating a durability test in real-world scenarios would be difficult, to say the least.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST

Asus recently unveiled its first flagship of 2021 in the form of the ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 brings several improvements across the board on the outside and inside. The ROG Phone 5 lineup includes a vanilla ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

One of the new build changes on the ROG Phone 5 was the Gorilla Glass Victus on the back. However, in the latest durability test, the ROG Phone 5 fare so good. The ROG Phone 5 recently showed up on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel, which has become sort of a go-to destination for information about smartphones’ durability and failed the test.

A surprising result as one would think that a gaming phone should meet a certain standard of durability to survive rough usage. While the ROG Phone 5 features a standard flagship glass and metal sandwich construction, the device has a weak point along the antenna line on the side frame.

With some pressure applied to the back of the device, the host managed to crack the frame and fatally damaged the internal vibration motor. The bottom of the display also began facing certain issues and stopped working completely with a little more bending on the front. The glass-coated back panel also cracked when the phone was bent backwards, causing the phone to die.

The USB-C and accessory port seem to be the primary weak points of the device. The phone also survived a few other tests, including a heating and scratch test. However, dying after the bend test, meant that the smartphone failed the bend test.

Close

Related stories

It is worth noting that replicating a durability test in real-world scenarios would be difficult, to say the least. You can watch the full JerryRigEverything review here.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 5 First Impressions: The Spec Sheet King is back with a Bang!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #smartphones
first published: Mar 18, 2021 06:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.