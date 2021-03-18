Asus ROG Phone 5 fails JerryRigEverything’s durability test

Asus recently unveiled its first flagship of 2021 in the form of the ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 brings several improvements across the board on the outside and inside. The ROG Phone 5 lineup includes a vanilla ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

One of the new build changes on the ROG Phone 5 was the Gorilla Glass Victus on the back. However, in the latest durability test, the ROG Phone 5 fare so good. The ROG Phone 5 recently showed up on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel, which has become sort of a go-to destination for information about smartphones’ durability and failed the test.

A surprising result as one would think that a gaming phone should meet a certain standard of durability to survive rough usage. While the ROG Phone 5 features a standard flagship glass and metal sandwich construction, the device has a weak point along the antenna line on the side frame.

With some pressure applied to the back of the device, the host managed to crack the frame and fatally damaged the internal vibration motor. The bottom of the display also began facing certain issues and stopped working completely with a little more bending on the front. The glass-coated back panel also cracked when the phone was bent backwards, causing the phone to die.

The USB-C and accessory port seem to be the primary weak points of the device. The phone also survived a few other tests, including a heating and scratch test. However, dying after the bend test, meant that the smartphone failed the bend test.

It is worth noting that replicating a durability test in real-world scenarios would be difficult, to say the least. You can watch the full JerryRigEverything review here.