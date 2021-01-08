Asus ROG Phone 3, OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G bag the CES 2021 Innovation Awards

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be hosted from January 11-14 where tech companies will showcase their innovation and new gadgets expected to launch in 2021. Ahead of the event, the CES 2021 Innovation Awards has been announced.

As many as 28 categories have been listed for the annual CES Innovation Awards program that recognises “outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.” Only eight smartphones have made it under the Mobile Devices category for the CES 2021 Innovation awards.

The list includes the likes of gaming smartphones, foldable devices, and even value for money smartphones.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the eight smartphones mentioned under the Mobile Devices category. The panel recognised the gaming smartphone’s thermal solution, sound quality, and its simple yet futuristic gaming smartphone design.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro were also among the winners at the CES Innovation Awards 2021. Other smartphones include the LG Wing swivel phone, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and LG Velvet 5G.

Notably, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has also been shortlisted as a nominee under Mobile Devices for the CES Innovation Awards. The judges recognised the Samsung mid-range smartphone for offering great value.