Asus ROG Phone 3 Launching in India tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Asus is gearing up to launch the third iteration of its ROG gaming phone on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The ROG Phone 3 will be unveiled in several countries tomorrow, including India. For now, Asus has not unveiled a lot of details about the ROG Phone 3, but the phone has appeared in leaks and received a few certifications that give us a clear picture of what to expect.

Firstly, Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 3 will be the first smartphone in India to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. While a page for the ROG Phone III has been unveiled on Flipkart, it does not provide any details apart from the time of the launch event (08:15 pm, July 22). You can also notice the LED light on the back of the phone.

From previous certifications, we know that the ROG Phone 3 will arrive with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Asus could also offer the phone in other memory configurations. The handset is also expected to pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. However, we are yet to see if Asus bundles the charger in the box this time out.

The ROG Phone 3 is expected to sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up from 120Hz on its predecessor. Asus’s upcoming gaming phone is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. At least one of the two other two camera sensors will be an ultrawide shooter. The ROG Phone 3’s front camera will be tucked away in the top bezel of the phone.

While there is no information on the pricing of the ROG Phone 3, we expect it to be more expensive than its predecessor, considering the company has opted for the latest flagship chipset as well as India’s GST price hikes. We expect the ROG Phone 3 to compete with the OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro.