Asus ROG Phone 3 launch confirmed in July, continues partnership with Tencent

Asus ROG Phone 3 is confirmed to launch in July. The company made the launch confirmation announcement on its official Weibo account. Further, Asus and Tencent will continue to partner with Asus’s Republic of Gamers (ROG).

The Asus and Tencent partnership will lead to the latter optimising its games for the ROG phone’s hardware. The announcement only confirms the launch in July without revealing the exact launch date.

Both the companies have partnered previously for the ROG Phone 2. The PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty developer has optimised several of its games to take advantage of the ROG Phone 2’s 120Hz high refresh rate. We can expect the same to continue with ROG Phone 3.

A recent leak on Weibo reveals that ROG Phone 3 would sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ symmetrical OLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. At the back, the smartphone will feature a 64MP triple camera setup.

Under the hood, the gaming smartphone is likely to use an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Asus will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging with the ROG Phone 3.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

All of this will result in the smartphone becoming 9.5mm thick and weighing over 240 grams.