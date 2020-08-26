172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|asus-rog-phone-3-8gb-ram-sale-today-at-12-pm-via-flipkart-check-price-specifications-features-5756431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Phone 3 8GB RAM sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, features

Along with the ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad and Asus AeroActive cooler Gamepad are also available on Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale begins today at 12 pm in India. The gaming smartphone’s 8GB RAM variant that comes with 128GB internal memory will be available for purchase today via Flipkart. Along with the ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad and Asus AeroActive cooler Gamepad are also available on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale details 

The ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. The company also offers a 12GB RAM variant which will be available on sale in the coming days. Only the 8GB RAM variant will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Close

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

related news

Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with a 5G modem. It arrives with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The new ROG Phone 3 also gets an improved cooling system with a larger heat sink. 

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: The most compelling case for a gaming smartphone yet

The ROG Phone 3 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with a 30W fast charging adapter bundled in the box. The handset runs on Android 10 with the ROG UI skin. The device sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

In optics, Asus ROG Phone 3 opts for a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor at the helm, which is paired with a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the phone gets a 20 MP selfie camera. 

ROG Phone 3 opts for a 64 MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor at the helm, which is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the phone gets a 20 MP selfie camera.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Asus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.