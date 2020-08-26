Asus ROG Phone 3 8GB RAM sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, features

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale begins today at 12 pm in India. The gaming smartphone’s 8GB RAM variant that comes with 128GB internal memory will be available for purchase today via Flipkart. Along with the ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad and Asus AeroActive cooler Gamepad are also available on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale details

The ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. The company also offers a 12GB RAM variant which will be available on sale in the coming days. Only the 8GB RAM variant will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with a 5G modem. It arrives with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The new ROG Phone 3 also gets an improved cooling system with a larger heat sink.

The ROG Phone 3 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with a 30W fast charging adapter bundled in the box. The handset runs on Android 10 with the ROG UI skin. The device sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

In optics, Asus ROG Phone 3 opts for a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor at the helm, which is paired with a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the phone gets a 20 MP selfie camera.

