Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB/256GB variant to go on sale today at 12pm on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs

Asus launched the ROG Phone 3 towards the end of July, with the phone going on sale in early August. However, only one of the two ROG Phone 3 models made it to store shelves until now. The 12GB/256GB variant of the ROG Phone 3 is all set to go on sale later today at 12:00 pm (IST) through Flipkart.

The top-end ROG Phone 3 model is priced at Rs 57,999, while the entry-level configuration (8GB/128GB) costs Rs 49,999. Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions with SBI credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specs

The ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with a 5G modem. The phone arrives with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The new ROG Phone also gets an improved cooling system with a larger heat sink.

The ROG Phone 3 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with a 30W fast charging adapter bundled in the box. The handset runs on Android 10 with the ROG UI skin. The device sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: The most compelling case for a gaming smartphone yet

The ROG Phone 3 opts for a 64 MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor at the helm, which is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the phone gets a 20 MP selfie camera.

The ROG Phone 3 supports Hi-Res audio, reproducing some of the best audio we’ve heard on a smartphone. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back with an aluminium frame.