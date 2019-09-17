Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display and 855+ SoC launching in India on September 23

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is finally landing on Indian shores next week. Asus’ flagship gaming smartphone will launch in the country on the 23rd of September at 12:30 pm. The ROG Phone 2 is one of the fastest smartphones available. The ROG Phone 2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Let's take a look at everything the ROG Phone II brings to the table.

The ROG Phone II gets a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also features HDR10 support and 108-percent DCI-P3 coverage. It is arguably one of the most impressive displays on a smartphone.

On the performance front, the device gets a Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The handset also gets up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Asus has also equipped the device with a 6,000 mAh battery capacity and supports 30W fast charging support.

When it comes to optics, the ROG Phone II gets two rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The camera is setup is similar to that found on the Asus 6z without the flipping module. On the front, the ROG Phone 2 gets a 24-megapixel shooter.

Beyond general specs, the ROG Phone 2 also packs front-facing stereo speakers with DTX:X Ultra support. Despite the top-end hardware, Asus has still found room to add a headphone jack. Asus has also upgraded cooling on the ROG Phone 2 with a new heat control dissipation system.

Asus’ newest gaming phone delivers on all fronts. The ROG Phone II gets an impressive screen, powerful chipset, a lasting battery, and a decent camera.