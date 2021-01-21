MARKET NEWS

Asus ROG Moba 5 and Moba 5 Plus launched with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Nvidia RTX 3070: All you need to know

The Asus ROG Moba 5 is priced at CNY 12,999 (Roughly Rs 1,46,750), while the Moba 5 Plus costs CNY 14,999 (Roughly Rs 1,69,300).

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

Asus just dropped the new ROG Moba 5 series in China. The new laptops in the lineup, include the Asus ROG Moba 5 and Moba 5 Plus, with the main difference between the two laptops being the display size.

The Asus ROG Moba 5 is priced at CNY 12,999 (Roughly Rs 1,46,750), while the Moba 5 Plus costs CNY 14,999 (Roughly Rs 1,69,300). The two Moba 5 and Moba 5 Plus laptops are available in a single configuration.

The Asus ROG Moba 5 laptops will go on sale in China starting January 26. However, there is no word on international availability.

The Asus ROG Moba 5 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate, while the ‘Plus’ model opts for a 17.3-inch Full (1080p) IPS display with the same 300Hz refresh rate. Both panels feature a 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Apart from the displays, the rest of the specifications are the same on both models. They are powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3070 GPU. The Moba 5 laptops are paired with 16GB GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

Both ROG Moba 5 laptops feature Asus’s Glacier Cooling 2.0 technology, which uses six heat pipes and two fans to keep the laptop cool under pressure. They also use liquid metal from Thermal Grizzly as the thermal compound between the CPU and heatsink. The laptops also feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moba 5 series packs a 90Wh battery with USB-C charging support. The Asus ROG Moba 5 weighs 2.3kg, while the Moba 5 Plus weighs 3kg. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, tons of I/O, and more.
TAGS: #Asus #gaming #laptops
first published: Jan 21, 2021 03:15 pm

