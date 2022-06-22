Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet launched in India alongside Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Asus has officially unveiled new gaming laptops in its ROG and TUF series in India. The new line-up includes the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 2022 models. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 arrives as the industry’s first detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet.

The Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) features a starting price of Rs 90,990, while the Asus ROG Flow Z13 price in India starts from Rs 1,36,990. The TUF Dash (2022) and ROG Flow Z13 are available through the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and through offline channels including Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and all Asus authorized dealers.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Specs

The Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 mobile GPU (80W + 25W Dynamic Boost). The notebook also comes with a MUX switch for optimal GPU performance. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

The new TUF Dash F15 (2022) also comes with 15.6-inch Full HD or Quad HD IPS display options. The Full HD panel features a 300Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time, while the Quad HD screen boasts a 165Hz refresh rate. The new TUF laptop also features a backlit keyboard and Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The new TUF Dash F15 also packs dual firing speakers with Dolby Atmos and Two-way AI Noise Cancelation.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Specs

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 can be configured with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. The Flow Z13 also features the MUX Switch to significantly reduces in-game latencies and boost performance by up to 10 percent. The Flow Z13 comes with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 5200MHz and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The new Asus Z13 gaming tablet also has vapour chamber cooling for CPU and GPU as well as liquid metal on the CPU. The Z13 sports a 13.4-inch Full HD or Ultra HD IPS touch display. The 4K panel boasts a 60Hz refresh rate with 85-percent DCI-P3 coverage, while the Full HD panel comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The Flow Z13 weighs a meagre 1.1kg and measures 12mm thick, while the included 100W adapter weighs 300 grams.

The detachable screen can be attached magnetically to an RGB backlit keyboard with Aura Sync support. It also comes with Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. Lastly, the Asus Flow Z13 can be used with the Asus XG Mobile eGPU, like the ROG Flow X13. This year, Asus has added an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT laptop GPU along with the already available Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3080 laptop GPUS.

