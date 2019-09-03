Asus launches Zephyrus GA502 e-sports gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen CPU, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU

Asus recently launched the Zephyrus G (GA502) in the Indian market. The GA502 deviates from the traditional Zephyrus design that brings the keyboard to the bottom of the laptop for better heat dissipation.

The Zephyrus GA502 is not a high-performance, enthusiast gaming laptop. It is more of a low-profile, e-sports laptop.

The laptop features a slim profile and a discrete design. The machine sports an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H APU coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

For graphics, Asus has opted for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. This should give the GA502 enough power to run e-sports titles on high frame rates and AAA titles at 60 fps.

Now, there is no point hitting those high frame rates if the display cannot match the graphics card’s output. So, Asus has opted for a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, going with an IPS panel over a TN and VA screen ensures a better viewing experience.

This Asus ROG gaming laptop also packs a large 76Whr lithium-ion battery, which Asus is claiming can last more than eight hours. The GA502 gets a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Kensington lock, an Ethernet port, and a Kensington lock, ensuring plenty of connectivity options.

It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

The Zephyrus GA502 packs all of its power in a chassis that is 20mm thin and 2.1 kg in weight.