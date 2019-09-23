App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus launches ROG Phone 2 in India; Price, specs, availability

The entry-level ROG Phone 2 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 37,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has finally arrived on Indian shores, and there’s a lot to love about this device. The second generation of the ROG Phone will be available on the Indian E-commerce platform, Flipkart. The device will go on sale on the 30th of September at 11.00 am. There will also be a six-month no-cost EMI option.

The successor to the ROG Phone will arrive in two variants. The entry-level ROG Phone 2 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 37,999, while the top-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is available at Rs 59,999.

The ROG Phone 2 runs on the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, which has been fine-tuned for gaming. The SD855+ chipset promises a 4-percent and 15-percent bump in CPU and GPU performance, respectively. Moreover, the ROG Phone 2 also features UFS 3.0 storage, which delivers better read/write speeds than UFS 2.1.

Despite being a mobile powerhouse, the best part of this phone is its ‘display’. The ROG Phone 2 gets a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a maximum resolution of (1080 x 2340 pixels). And, while that may hardly seem impressive, the display also gets a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, never before seen on smartphones.

Asus also claims that the phone will not deviate by less than 1-percent from the true colours. Moreover, the screen also supports HDR content and is easily one of the best in the market. PUBG Mobile has already begun beta testing a 120Hz refresh rate in China. Additionally, there are over a hundred games that support the 120 fps to take advantage of that excellent screen.

Gaming phones don’t have a good track record of having decent cameras. However, Asus has done a decent job, at least on the rear cameras. The setup on the back features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, similar to that found on the Zenfone 6. On the front, the Asus 6z gets a 24MP front shooter.

The ROG Phone 2 also gets a massive 6,000 mAh battery capacity with Quick Charge 4.0. The handset is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-front facing speakers. Lastly, Asus’s second gaming smartphone also offers a near stock-Android experience.

Asus also allows users to switch to a gaming-dedicated OS. The ROG Phone two also comes with gaming-oriented features to optimise the gaming experience. Asus has also launched several accessories along with the ROG Phone 2.
AccessoryPrice (Rs)
ROG Phone 30 W charger1,999
Aeroactive Cooler II3,999
Twin View Dock II19,999
Lightening Armour Case2,999
Mobile Desktop Dock12,999
Profession Dock5,499
Kunai Gamepad controller9,999
Stay tuned for our in-depth review of the ROG Phone 2.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #smartphones

