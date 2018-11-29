Asus launches ROG gaming phone; a look at the price, specs and launch offers

Asus on November 29 launched its Republic of Gamers-branded smartphone in India. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart for Rs 69,999.

The company's first gaming handset, which was developed by its smartphone unit in tandem with the Republic of Gamers (ROG ) team, was unveiled earlier this year at the Computex trade show in Taiwan. The Android-powered smartphone is packed with a slew of high-end specs and compatible accessories including the state of the art 3D vapour-chamber cooling system- GameCool.

Available exclusively on Flipkart, the company is also offering complete mobile protection for an additional cost of Rs 999. Asus may also introduce a no-cost EMI offers for 6, 9, and 12 months.

Specifications

The lone model of the smartphones comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage and is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6-inch AMOLED HDR display with a 90hz refresh rate and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

Asus' latest offering is powered by a special speed-binned 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU.

As for optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel, 120-degree wide angle, cameras. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling

It is also equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm jack. The smartphone is powered 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0 on the bottom port and Quick Charge 4.0 (30W) on the side-mounted port.

Also available are a host of compatible accessories such as the Mobile Desktop Dock that allows the user to connect the smartphone up to a 4K display, mouse, and keyboard. For a more immersive gaming experience, one can opt for the Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock that features dual analog joysticks, dual triggers/bumpers, a D-pad, giving the smartphone the feel of a gaming controller.