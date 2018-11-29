App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus launches ROG gaming phone; a look at the price, specs and launch offers

Available exclusively on Flipkart, the company is also offering complete mobile protection for an additional cost of Rs 999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asus on November 29 launched its Republic of Gamers-branded smartphone in India. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart for Rs 69,999.

The company's first gaming handset, which was developed by its smartphone unit in tandem with the Republic of Gamers (ROG ) team, was unveiled earlier this year at the Computex trade show in Taiwan. The Android-powered smartphone is packed with a slew of high-end specs and compatible accessories including the state of the art 3D vapour-chamber cooling system- GameCool.

Available exclusively on Flipkart, the company is also offering complete mobile protection for an additional cost of Rs 999. Asus may also introduce a no-cost EMI offers for 6, 9, and 12 months.

Specifications

related news

The lone model of the smartphones comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage and is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6-inch AMOLED HDR display with a 90hz refresh rate and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

Asus' latest offering is powered by a special speed-binned 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU.

As for optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel, 120-degree wide angle, cameras. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling

It is also equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm jack. The smartphone is powered 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0 on the bottom port and Quick Charge 4.0 (30W) on the side-mounted port.

Also available are a host of compatible accessories such as the Mobile Desktop Dock that allows the user to connect the smartphone up to a 4K display, mouse, and keyboard. For a more immersive gaming experience, one can opt for the Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock that features dual analog joysticks, dual triggers/bumpers, a D-pad, giving the smartphone the feel of a gaming controller.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Asus #Companies #India #Technology

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.