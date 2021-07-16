Asus launches new range of Intel Celeron powered Chromebook models in India starting from Rs 17,999

Asus recently dropped several new Chromebook models in India in partnership with Flipkart. The Asus Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C423, Chromebook C523, and Chromebook C223. All four models will run Chrome OS and will arrive with both touch and non-touch displays.

Asus Chromebook Price in India

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is priced at Rs 23,999, while the Chromebook C423 costs Rs 19,999 for the non-touch model and Rs 23,999 for the touch model. The Asus Chromebook C523 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the non-touch model and Rs 24,999 for the touchscreen. The Asus Chromebook C223 will set you back Rs 17,999 and is the most affordable of all models. All the newly released Chromebook models will go on sale on Flipkart starting July 22.

Asus Chromebook C223

The Asus Chromebook C223 is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor paired with Intel HD Graphics 500. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch HD display with 200 nits of peak brightness. The Chromebook C223 packs a 38Whr battery and a 720p HD webcam.

Asus Chromebook C423

The Asus Chromebook C423 is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor paired with Intel HD Graphics 500. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The Chromebook sports a 14-inch HD display with 200 nits of peak brightness with both touch and non-touchscreen options. The Chromebook C423 packs a 38Whr battery and a 720p HD webcam.

Asus Chromebook C523

The Chromebook C523 is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor paired with Intel HD Graphics 500. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The Chromebook opts for a 15.6-inch HD display with 200 nits of peak brightness with both touch and non-touchscreen options. The Chromebook C523 packs a 38Whr battery and a 720p HD webcam.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 600. It packs 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). It sports an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare touch display. The Chromebook’s 50Whr battery can deliver up to 11 hours of battery life. Additionally, the keyboard is spill-resistant and comes with US MIL-STD 810G military-grade standard certification.