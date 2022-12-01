 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asus enterprise-grade ExpertBook laptops launched in India with 12th Gen Intel processing power

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

The line-up includes the ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B7 Flip, ExpertBook B2, ExpertBook B3 Flip, ExpertBook B14, and ExpertBook B9.

Asus recently dropped its enterprise focused ExpertBook portfolio of laptops in India. The line-up consists of the ExpertBook B5, B7, B2, B3, and 12th Generation B9 and B1.

According to Asus, “The new laptops are optimized to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful yet smooth experience with versatile convertible and workstation requirements designed for hybrid working.”

The Asus ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B7 Flip, ExpertBook B2, ExpertBook B3 Flip, ExpertBook B14, and ExpertBook B9 are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Considering the ExpertBook laptops are enterprise-grade machines, consumers will have to reach out to Asus for pricing information.

ExpertBook B5

The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip feature Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i7 P-series 28W high-performance processor with Thunderbolt 4, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and fast Wi-Fi 6. The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip have stunning 14-inch screen with Full-HD resolution and anti-glare coating. Both B5 and B5 Flip have built-in noise-cancelling microphones. They also come with robust security features to ensure that confidential and private data is well protected. The B5 and B5 Flip models surpass industry thresholds like the MIL-STD 810H U.S. military standard.

ExpertBook B7 Flip