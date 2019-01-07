Asus launches company's first ChromeOS tablet, three Chromebooks before CES 2019

Asus has launched the company’s first ChromeOS tablet along with a range of three new Chromebooks just before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off.

The four devices launched aim at the educational market with durability in mind. Asus claims that these devices will be available in the coming months with the pricing yet to be announced.

In its announcement, the company stated that the education-market focused Chromebooks are durable and spill-resistant and come with rubber bumpers to add additional durability in case of an accidental drop.

Here are the four devices launched by Asus before the CES:

Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100:

The Asus Chromebook CT100 is the company’s first tablet to have ChromeOS. It features a 9.7-inch QXGA display and is powered by OP1 hexacore CPU integrated with Mali-T864 GPU. In the memory department, the tablet boasts a 4GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is built with a rubberised chassis that Asus claims, can take up to a drop of 3-feet.

Asus Chromebook C204:

The Asus Chromebook C204 is a successor to the Chromebook C202. It has a 11.6-inch HD display featuring an anti-glare coating attached to the base. The C204 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, supported by 4GB RAM. It comes with two USB Type-A 3.1 and two USB Type-C slots for connectivity. The company claims the battery capacity of 50WHr can last for an entire day. Asus promoted the device banking on its durability factor that it had a spill-resistant along with a rubberised chassis.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

The Chromebook Flip C214 was also launched by Asus ahead of CES. It is an 11.6-inch convertible device and is powered by an Intel N4000 processor and supports up to 8GB RAM. For connectivity, the 2-in-1 device provides two USB-Type C slots and one USB-Type A 3.1 slot. Asus claims that this Chromebook with a rubberised chassis is highly durable. The hinge on the convertible Chromebook is long-lasting and the keyboard, like the C204 is spill and tamper-resistant. The convertible supports and has a slot for a stylus.

Asus Chromebook C403

The Chromebook C403 is a 14-inch laptop that Asus claims can be carried inside a school backpack.

It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and comes with a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has two USB-Type C ports and one USB-Type A port. The company claims the C403 can run on a full charge for 11 hours.