Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check specs, price

Asus recently dropped the ExpertBook B1400 in India. The laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU, dedicated graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, tons of ports, and a rugged design.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 Price in India

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 features a starting price of Rs 32,490 in India. The notebook is available in a single blue colour and will go on sale through Asus stores and major commercial PC channel partners soon.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-111G4, Core i5-1135G7, or Core i7-1165G7 CPUs. The CPU is paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU. It is worth noting that the Core i3 model uses Intel’s UHD integrated graphics.

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD or up to 2TB of 2.5-inch HDD with 5,400rpm. The new ExpertBook laptop also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS LED display with 250 nits of peak brightness. The display also boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio and an anti-glare coating. The notebook packs a 42Whr battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life with 65W fast-charging support.

The laptop also features a 720p webcam with a shield and a microphone. The Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop is 19.2mm thick and weighs 1.45 kg. It also boasts a MIL-STD810H certified build. The runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro editions.