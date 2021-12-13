MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched in India with an affordable sub-20K price tag

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an HD display, an Intel Celeron CPU, a 42Whr battery, and more.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 has officially been unveiled in India. The latest Asus Chromebook features a rugged design, tailor-made for students looking for a budget laptop. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an HD display, an Intel Celeron CPU, a 42Whr battery, and more.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Price in India

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. The Chromebook will be available on Flipkart from December 15. However, Asus is offering the Chromebook for a discounted price of Rs 18,990 between December 15 and 20.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Specifications 

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The Chromebook also boasts integrated Intel HD Graphics 600. The Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare IPS LCD panel with a 45 percent NTSC colour gamut.

The Chromebook features a rugged design with metal reinforced hinges, a spill-resistant keyboard, and is US MIL-STD 810H certified. The keys also have a 1.5mm travel distance with a lifespan of 10 million keystrokes, while the trackpad comes with multi-gesture support.

The Chromebook CX1101 packs a 42Whr battery that can deliver up to 13 hours of battery life, according to Asus. It features 45W fast-charging support over a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the Chromebook include two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, a headphone jack, and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Asus #Chromebook #laptops
first published: Dec 13, 2021 05:10 pm

