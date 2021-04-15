MARKET NEWS

Asus aims to capture 20% of the consumer laptop market in India

Asus said that it wants 20 percent of India's consumer laptop market in a statement to the press

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
In a statement to the press, the company announced its intentions to capture more of the laptop market in India

Taiwanese device manufacturer Asus says it aims to capture 20 percent of India's consumer laptop market. They are looking to do this with strong product launches and catering to the increase in online activity following the pandemic.

Asus' Arnold Su, Business Head ( Consumer and Gaming PC) said, “Our target is to reach 20% market share in the consumer laptop segment in 2021.”

"India, in terms of the PC market size, is already one of the top five countries globally and in Asia Pacific, India market is second only to China,” Su added.

Asus is also in discussions with various manufacturers in India to see if it can shift the production of some of its devices in the portfolio to India.

The company as per reports by the International Data Corporation (IDC) had a 6.4 percent share of the Indian PC market with Acer, Lenovo and HP with a lead over the Taiwanese firm for the fourth quarter in 2020. The biggest winner was Dell technologies with a market share of 27.5 percent beating out HP who followed close behind with 26.7 percent of the market.

The PC market in India saw a growth of 27 percent year on year for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nearly 2.9 million PCs were shipped by manufacturers with notebooks contributing 62 percent of the total units shipped.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #laptops
first published: Apr 15, 2021 04:44 pm

