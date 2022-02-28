English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Asus 8Z launched in India as a compact flagship smartphone; to take on OnePlus 9RT, iQOO 9

    Asus 8Z comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQOO 9 and the OnePlus 9RT.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999.

    Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999.

    Asus 8Z launched in India is a new premium smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Asus 8Z differentiates itself from the flagship crowd with its compact form factor. The device competes against the likes of the iQOO 9, OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, etc.

    Asus 8Z price in India

    Asus has launched the flagship 8Z in a single storage configuration. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999. The device goes on sale starting March 7 via Flipkart.

    Asus 8Z specifications 

    Asus 8Z features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The E4 panel has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Asus 8Z weighs about 169 grams and comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res audio certification. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review), iQOO 9 and the OnePlus 9RT (Review). The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    On the back, the phone has a dual-camera setup. The Asus 8Z camera module features a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 12MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner of the display. It has a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

    The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus #India #iQOO #OnePlus 9RT #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 12:39 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.