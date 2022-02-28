Asus 8Z launched in India as a compact flagship smartphone; to take on OnePlus 9RT, iQOO 9

Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999.

Asus 8Z launched in India is a new premium smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Asus 8Z differentiates itself from the flagship crowd with its compact form factor. The device competes against the likes of the iQOO 9, OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, etc.

Asus 8Z price in India

Asus has launched the flagship 8Z in a single storage configuration. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999. The device goes on sale starting March 7 via Flipkart.

Asus 8Z specifications

Asus 8Z features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The E4 panel has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

The Asus 8Z weighs about 169 grams and comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res audio certification. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review), iQOO 9 and the OnePlus 9RT (Review). The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the back, the phone has a dual-camera setup. The Asus 8Z camera module features a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 12MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner of the display. It has a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box.