English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Asus 8z launch in India set to take place on February 28: check expected price, specs

    The Asus 8z will debut as a rebranded version of the Zenfone 8, which was launched in Europe last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

    The Asus 8z is set to launch in India soon. The company has officially teased the launch of the Asus 8z on Twitter. The Asus 8z was unveiled as the Zenfone 8 back in May 2021. And after several rumours and leaks, Asus is finally launching the 8z in India nearly a year later.

    The Asus 8z is launching in India on February 28, according to an official teaser by the company on its official Twitter handle. The Asus 8z launch event in India will take place at 12:00 pm (noon).

    Asus 8z Expected Price in India

    The Asus Zenfone 8 featured a starting price of EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 53,300) at the time of its launch. However, you can expect the cost of the Asus 8z in India to fall anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. In India, the Asus 8z will be sold through Flipkart and other offline channels.

    Close

    Related stories

    Asus 8z Specifications

    The Asus 8z features a 5.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with HDR10+ certification and a 112 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

    The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box, although the 8z may run Android 12 out-of-the-box when it launches in India.

    On the back, the phone has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The ultrawide sensor also doubles up for macro shots. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the 12MP front camera sensor.

    The Asus 8z also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. The Zenfone 8 was made available in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus #Asus India #ASUS smartphone #Qualcomm #smartphones
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 01:39 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.