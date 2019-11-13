Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z get price cut up to Rs 7,000: New price, specifications, features

The Asus 6Z is the company's first smartphone to sport an all-screen design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent.

Asus has slashed the price of the Asus 6Z, aka ZenFone 6, and the Asus 5Z in India. Both the smartphones feature top-of-the-line specifications and have received a price cut up to Rs 7,000.

The Asus 6Z was launched earlier this year for Rs 31,999 against the likes of OnePlus 7, Redmi K20 Pro, etc. The base variant with 6GB + 64GB RAM has received a Rs 4,000 price cut and is now available for Rs 27,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs 30,999, down from Rs 34,999.

The top-end model of the Asus 6Z with 8GB + 256GB storage has received a Rs 5,000 price drop and is now available for Rs 34,999.

The Asus 5Z with 6GB + 64GB storage has a revised price of Rs 16,999, down from its previous discounted price of Rs 21,999. Asus has also slashed the price of the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM models are also available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999.

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The smartphone sports a motorised rotating dual-camera unit at the rear that flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP 145-degree field of view ultra-wide angle lens.

Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. For power users, there is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

Asus 5Z, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s a 3300 mAh which supports Intelligent Fast Charging.