Asset liability mismatch issue blown out of proportion: Raman Aggarwal, FIDC

10 months after the infamous ILFS incident, Raman Aggarwal, Chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) maintained that the ongoing turmoil it caused for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) is a temporary phenomenon and the sector will emerge stronger.

Of the 9,500 NBFCs currently registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central banking institution has classified only eight as long term infrastructure financiers. Of these, five are government owned. Aggarwal, therefore, said that any issue arising from a single private player cannot be taken as a general rule of thumb for the industry.

“India is a retail, small ticket size, short tenure (one to four years) lending model. The asset liability mismatch issue is inherent to the business model of long term financing players. Since NBFCs do not have these issues, the entire debate about the asset liability mismatch has been blown out of proportion,” he explained, while speaking at an industry forum recently.

Pointing out that the NBFC model is unique to India; Aggarwal said that FIDC has been approached by central banks of two countries to explore how it can be replicated there, respectively. This underlined the relevance of the financing mechanism in contemporary times.

Interestingly, some fintech startups are viewing the tumult in the NBFC segment as an opportunity. They are tweaking conventional NBFC processes by leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analytics. They are employing these deep tech processes to analyse customer data and then mitigate chances of non-payment or defaults. By sifting the wheat from the chaff, they can in turn ease the lending process for the MSME sector.

Some of the fintech startups that are currently using these models include LendingKart, Rupee Circle, Aye Finance and NeoGrowth. And they are charting new paths in a bid to reach out to a wider customer base.

The underwriting methodology at Aye Finance, for example, is based on the combination of industry-cluster approach, behavioural scorecards as well as alternate data underwriting methods like psychometric analysis. Lendingkart, on the other hand, uses machine learning to access up to 8,500 data points and understand a customer’s borrowing need and ability to repay. There are other companies that use data science to gather real time information about a company’s digital payment footprint.

BANKS RELUCTANT TO LEND TO NBFCS

The need to opt for tech-enabled solutions has become imperative since banks, which are the major capital source, have become very apprehensive of lending to NBFCs, post ILFS. “Even today, companies complain that banks have withdrawn the unutilised credit lines or are reluctant to roll over, or in some cases are increasing the borrowing costs by 100 to 200 bps,” Aggarwal revealed. This has caused the NBFC sector to grapple with liquidity.

However, FIDC believes that this is not because of any solvency concerns. Instead, it is more of a growth related issue, especially in the key sectors that NBFCs lend to, like automotive, MSME, etc.

As per FIDC’s data, there was a 31 percent drop in disbursements made by NBFCs in Q4, primarily because of ongoing liquidity crunch. This is unfortunate, given that NBFCs exposure to the vast MSME sector has grown 19 times in the last five years.

“While banks have been supporting us all the while, there have been cases where they have gone around offering liquidity by way of portfolio buyouts. This could be a stop gap solution, not a long term one. The reason is that buying out portfolio could address a company’s immediate liquidity concerns, but it is ultimately rebuilding the balance sheets, so it does not give the customer any additional growth. While this is an issue, the real concern is availability of credit lines from banks,” Aggarwal noted.

WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE

FIDC has suggested some measures to the Finance Ministry and RBI recently to ease matters, which include creation of a dedicated window for NBFCs. According to Aggarwal, while the RBI has undertaken open market operations to infuse liquidity into the system, the generated liquidity is often stuck at banks, which are reluctant to percolate it down to NBFCs.

From 1999 to 2011, banks had an arrangement with NBFCs of priority lending for certain sectors. This arrangement could be reconsidered to incentivise banks to lend more to NBFCs, as part of a short term goal.

As part of long term measures, FIDC has suggested that funding avenues outside the banking system be opened. This will reduce NBFCs’ overreliance on banks.

FIDC has also urged that MUDRA revise its norm and become more proactive in lending to NBFCs, since 90 percent of them comprise small and medium sized organization doing niche segment lending in specific geographies. This will be a win-win for both because NBFCs will get access to financing, while MUDRA can reach its mandated target of non-corporate companies. Another long awaited measure is a refinance mechanism.