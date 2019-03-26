AsiaCollect addresses lack of automated debt collections in Asia

AsiaCollect, an end-to-end Credit Management Services (CMS) provider, has released SmartAgent, its flagship Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, as a standalone product for collection agencies, banks and non-bank financial institutions in its core markets of India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Previously bundled for clients as part of the company's CMS outsourcing and advisory services, SmartAgent will now be offered as a standalone SaaS to help clients maximise their collection efficiency through smarter profiling and targeting of borrowers with unsecured debt ranging from personal loans and credit card debt to consumer or motorcycle loans.

SmartAgent is set to upend what was once a traditional, highly manual debt collection industry by introducing to the industry some of the innovations such as AI and machine learning capabilities in addition to existing technologies that include interactive voice machine recordings (IVMR), predictive auto-dialing systems, SMSs, emails, and communication via social media.

Through AI and machine learning capabilities, SmartAgent analyses the behavioural and emotional psychology of borrowers, thereby enabling call center operators to more effectively communicate with different personality types. The aim is to increase not only the likelihood of reaching the borrower, but also the recovery rates for each targeted individual.