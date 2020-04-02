Asia-Pacific to offer new opportunities in the mobile payments market: Report

The mobile payments market was valued at USD 1139.43 billion in 2019, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Stores and services across the globe are rapidly adopting and integrating mobile payment applications, such as PayPal, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, AliPay and WeChat Pay, to accept payments.

Owing to changing lifestyle, daily commerce, and rapid growth in online retailing, this trend is expected to continue over for subsequent many years.

* With the rapidly increasing global economy, mobile phones (especially smartphones) have become an essential commodity for an individual. Similarly, the internet has also become part and parcel of life for many people. This has increased the penetration of smartphones and internet users all over the world driving the growth of the mobile payment market.

* Companies are rigorously investing in mobile payment technology owing to significant growth in the industry. For instance, in the Indian market, WhatsApp is working with ICICI bank to introduce mobile payment features through UPI (unified payments interface).

* Many governments are also encouraging banks to build infrastructure to enable safe and secure mobile payments in rural areas, which is a massive opportunity for vendors.

* Closing the gap between the awareness and adoption of this technology is considered as a major challenge for this industry.

Asia-Pacific to offer new opportunities

* The Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming popular for the adoption of its electronic payment models. Countries, like India, Japan, China, and Australia are providing a stable ecosystem for the growth of the mobile payment market.

* In India, the recent demonetization act has brought widespread awareness about other modes of payment other than cash (which is a major medium of the transaction all over the Asia Pacific).

* According to Visa Inc., the company surpassed more than 20 million contactless cards in 2018 in India. The company also reveals that contactless payment methods and QR transactions account for more than 25 percent of the transactions processed by Visa in India.

* On the other hand, countries like Australia are evolving to be the giants of the mobile payment market. According to Visa Inc., 79 percent of the transactions carried out in the country are carried out through an electronic medium, with only 21 percent cash transactions.