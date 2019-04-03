App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asia Pacific banks lag global peers in regulatory change readiness: Oracle Report

Banks in APAC are behind their counterparts in modernizing their finance and risk processes and their use of data.

Representative image
Less than a third of banking executives in Asia Pacific (APAC) are equipped to handle the changing regulatory landscape compared to 46 percent of their peers in North America and Europe, according to a new research developed by Asia Risk and Oracle.

The survey reveals that banks in APAC are behind their counterparts in modernizing their finance and risk processes and their use of data.

“Using data and innovation to drive business insights” examines more than 150 banking Chief Financial Officers (CFO), Chief Risk Officers (CRO) and other executives in key data roles and examines the state of integrated finance and how banks use data for business insights and to react to rapid changes in the regulatory environment.

However, the survey also indicates there is tremendous opportunity for forward-looking APAC banks to use data to turn their finance and risk functions into key drivers of added value and competitive advantage.

“For banks, the ability to see, know and balance the way they are performing and complying with regulations is mission-critical to their current operations and to every single decision and action they take to move forward. Our survey highlights how Asia Pacific banks are struggling to overcome the challenges with cost, risk and finance, regulations and the complexity of managing data,” said Sonny Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Financial Services.

The survey highlights if banks are aligned to the right operating model, technology such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine-learning and robotic process automation can help deliver a step-change in efficiency. Technology can transform many of the manual processes banks rely on today, particularly those related to meeting regulatory requests and gaining useful data insights to meet business objectives.

“The presence of a single data source for risk, finance and accounting enables banks to perform timely analysis and reporting based on current and future scenarios,” said Stuart Houston, Banking Innovation Advisor, Agile Finance and Risk, Oracle. “This could bring significant enhancement of current reporting, allowing financial institutions to concurrently perform risk and financial calculations for financial, management, and regulatory reporting from a single, unified source.”
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

