As GDPR kicks in, companies feel initial tremors

On Friday, the European Union's data protection regulation kicked in, and nearly lit up the Internet, with some businesses shutting down or restricting operations in the region.

The General Data Protection Regulation, which requires companies doing business in Europe to give greater control to EU citizens with regard to their own data, has meant inboxes flooded with privacy policy updates in the past couple of months.

Among the first services to be impacted were US-based news websites- LA Times and Chicago Times. They said their websites won't be available in European countries due to compliance issues.

Among the larger technology firms to report an impact was Pinterest's new clipping service Instapaper, which said it underestimated the work required to comply with the new EU law that requires users to have near-complete control over the data they share with organisations.

Some smaller companies have decided to stop providing services in the European region.

Indian technology services better prepared than other sectors

Experts and consultants Moneycontrol spoke to said that most Indian organisations have not taken the regulation seriously. The full impact of GDPR will only become clearer as time progresses, but the first part of setting up compliance is missing in India.

"In terms of rigour, GDPR came into effect in April 2016. Unfortunately most Indian organisations have woken up on the last three to six months, so its rally a race against time. That is the largest issue they are facing right now," said Jaspreet Singh, cybersecurity partner at EY.

Depending on how big a company's presence is in the European region, they will have to tweak their data and privacy policies. "If you have 1-2% of customers in EU, you won't change your global policies. A lot of tech organisations should have already updated their policies," Singh added.

Indian IT organisations have been more vocal than other sectors about putting things in place for GDPR, but the new regulation impacts companies across verticals- manufacturing, hospitality, pharmaceutical/healthcare and even banking and financial services, to name a few.

Mid-sized technology services firm Mindtree, whose second largest market by revenue is Europe, has been gearing up for GDPR for some time.

"Given the deadline of the regulation, we are seeing many European customers getting anxious about this new regulation. Rather than fully appreciate the implications for both parties and how more trust can be nurtured with the Data Subjects in Europe (who, most of the time, are their own end-customers), they ask their IT providers to sign amendments without giving due consideration to the consequences," said Erwan Carpentier, SVP & General Counsel, Mindtree.

He further said that Mindtree is training its Europe-based staff to understand and be able to explain and discuss GDPR with clients in the region.

"For certain lines of services, such as Platforms, new concepts like Privacy by Design shall be understood at the earliest stage at Mindtree when we design new solutions, as well as when we engage with prospects," Carperntier added.