Artificial Solutions partners with Babel to deliver conversational AI

Artificial Solutions , a specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced a new partnership with Babel Sistema de información to provide advanced conversational technology as part of Babel's digital transformation services.

Babel is a multinational company that delivers a wide range of services to large corporations in the banking, telecommunications and public sector marketplaces. The company will use Teneo, Artificial Solutions award-winning conversational AI platform, to enable enterprises to take advantage of the benefits of conversational AI.

"Conversational AI is a key component to digital transformation, but it's essential that the technology is robust enough to meet enterprise demands," says Leopoldo Colorado Valverde, Head of innovation at Babel. "Teneo has proved itself to be capable of not only delivering the humanlike conversational experience people expect, but provides the scalability and integration capabilities needed to develop sophisticated applications."

Teneo allows developers and business users to collaborate and build advanced conversational AI applications running on any device, channel or service in 35 languages. Real-time analytics of the conversational data generated enables for greater personalization, automated optimization and in-depth insight into the voice of the customer, while still remaining compliant with privacy regulation.