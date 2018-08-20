Artificial intelligence: Bank of England chief economist issues warning

Moneycontrol News

Andy Haldane, the chief economist at Bank of England, has warned the United Kingdom about the ‘hollowing out’ of jobs market in the future as a result of growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can make the present jobs look old-fashioned.

As per a report by BBC, Haldane suggests that the current shift or change occurring, known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, may be much bigger than we can imagine. He says that the UK will have to revolutionise skills in order to avoid a large number of people becoming ‘technologically unemployed’.

Haldane further explained that each industrial revolution has left a sudden and lengthy impact on the jobs market which has affected the lives of a large number of people. "That hollowing out is going to be potentially on a much greater scale in the future, when we have machines both thinking and doing - replacing both the cognitive and the technical skills of humans," he said.

He further insists that that we must learn "lessons of history" and that people are given proper training so that they are ready for the jobs that would become available in the future.

He says in order to compensate for the loss of jobs, new employment opportunities will be created. As the simple manual jobs will be at risk, jobs that require human skills like human interaction, face-to-face conversation and negotiation would likely grow.

"What we have to think about is the time in which this change is happening, and it is definitely happening quicker than ever before,” said Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder of CogX Artificial Intelligence, giving her input on this matter. She further adds that it is not going to be an easy journey but there is always hope at the end of it.