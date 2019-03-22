Array Networks launches Monitoring and Reporting system

Array Networks announced the release of the Monitoring and Reporting System (MARS), which provides in-depth monitoring and reporting for one or more physical or virtual Array APV Series Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs).

MARS enables IT admins to ensure network uptime, application security, and a superior user experience by providing on-demand visibility into traffic patterns, potential server availability or responsiveness issues, handshake and authorization issues, and other indicators of risks to application security and server efficiency.

"IT departments the world over are under increasing pressure to maximize the performance and availability of applications and servers, as well as the overall user experience, in order to support greater productivity," said Vinod Pisharody, Chief Technology Officer at Array Networks. "Through MARS, network administrators now have a powerful tool to proactively address problematic servers and other trends, and ensure a strong security posture appropriate for their organization."

MARS provides a centralized console with graphical dashboards of user and server behaviors as well as traffic managed by Array server load balancing. Because of the unique position of the APV Series in the network - in front of data and application servers - and due to their ability to decrypt SSL traffic at near wire speed, MARS can provide unique insights that allow network administrators to quickly spot trends and trouble spots and remediate as needed to ensure performance and user experience.