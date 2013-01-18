Around the world with Wikivoyage

Wikivoyage, the newest project by the Wikimedia Foundation (WMF), was launched on January 15, 2013, the 12th anniversary of Wikipedia. Like its sister projects, the ad-free worldwide travel guide available in nine languages can be edited by anyone. All its content is available under a free (CC-BY-SA) license. WikiVoyage claims to have approximately 50,000 articles as of launch. Wikivoyage is an attempt to club the detailed, personal and up-to-date nature of content on travel websites with broader and authoritative travel content.