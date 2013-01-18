English
    Around the world with Wikivoyage

    A new travel wiki was launched this week. Here is a lowdown on its current structure and status and the future plans of the newest Wikimedia project on the block.

    Wikivoyage

    Like its sister projects, the ad-free worldwide travel guide is available in nine languages and can be edited by anyone

    Wikivoyage, the newest project by the Wikimedia Foundation (WMF), was launched on January 15, 2013, the 12th anniversary of Wikipedia. Like its sister projects, the ad-free worldwide travel guide available in nine languages can be edited by anyone. All its content is available under a free (CC-BY-SA) license. WikiVoyage claims to have approximately 50,000 articles as of launch. Wikivoyage is an attempt to club the detailed, personal and up-to-date nature of content on travel websites with broader and authoritative travel content.

    Tags: #crowdsourced travel guide #crowdsourcing #Itineraries #online travel guide #Phrasebooks #Technology #travel guide #Travel Topics #travel wiki #Wikidata #Wikimedia #Wikimedia Foundation #Wikipedia #Wikitravel #Wikivoyage
    first published: Jan 18, 2013 10:21 am