Around 1.20 lakh passports cleared by Chennai police using M-passport app

Tamil Nadu officials launched a new app named M-passport on February 10, 2018, in order to speed up the process of passport verification. And after clearing more than 1.20 lakh passports in a span of just five months by Chennai Police, the scheme is being called a success. Until July 24, only 2,500 verifications were pending, which is a good figure in such a short time.

According to a report in The Times of India, M-passport app has been installed in an iPad of the designated intelligence department official. Through this app, the officer can access data shared by the regional passport office (RPO) at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The entire action is under the strict vigilance of the inspector at the passport section.

The police passport section gets the details of an applicant in just 3 working days, which are then dispatched to the intelligence section. In a couple of days, the file goes into the hands of a field level officer. Before sending the file back to the police inspector, the field level officer personally visits the mentioned address for a cross check. After thorough check and cross verifications, the file heads back towards the passport officer who in turn will dispatch the passport to the applicant by post.

The cycle goes as follows:

Step 1 – Individual completes the procedure for a passport at the RPO or a PSK

Step 2 – Immediately the iPad of the officer receives the details.

Step 3 - Police officer makes a house visit and endow with the comments.

Step 4 – It then goes to the police inspector.

Step 5 – The Police inspector will relay it to the passport authorities for immediate issuance.

According to the police department, they have benefited from this scheme. The verification period has come down to almost a week or may be less than a week as compared to earlier.