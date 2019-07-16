Aqua Security launches Microsoft Azure marketplace private offers

Aqua Security, a platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced a new Private Offer capability enabling software licensing and procurement directly through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilize existing purchasing methods in place for Azure services.

Aqua now offers a choice of flexible software acquisition models that allow customers to purchase licenses on Azure the way that works best for them. Software purchased directly from Aqua can easily be installed on Azure while still taking advantage of streamlined deployment through the Azure Marketplace.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP) now offers full support for the widest range of Microsoft cloud native technologies including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Container Instances (ACI) and the Azure Functions serverless compute service. Out-of-the-box integration with Azure DevOps development tools, Azure Container Registry (ACR) and Azure Vault for secrets management further simplify and speed deployment.

"The tight Aqua-to-Azure integration enables us to work closely with Microsoft in co-selling and joint marketing activities that educate enterprises on how they can leverage emerging security technologies like Aqua to mitigate the security concerns of running applications in the public cloud," said Upesh Patel, Vice President of Business Development for Aqua Security. "The Aqua-Microsoft collaboration in the field optimizes the evaluation and production rollout processes, enabling IT security teams to harden their organizations' security postures, and DevOps to quickly realize the benefits of working within these powerful Azure environments."