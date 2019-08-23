Apptio opens Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

Apptio, a provider of software for digital transformation, announced the opening of it’s first-ever Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, India.

This CoE is created to support Apptio's global expansion in response to its increased demand for its cloud and financial management software, while also aiming to recruit India's top technology talent.

With this new office, Apptio, which already has 1,000+ employees globally will plan to triple its team of data scientists and developers in Bengaluru by the end of 2019.

This is Apptio's first office in the region but the company's 18th office worldwide. Currently, more than two dozen of Apptio's CoE employees are working in their modern 100-seater facility.

Apptio's CoE will serve as the cornerstone for delivering and creating innovative products for all Apptio customers and to support this, Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan was recently appointed Vice President and General Manager of India. In this role, Krishnan is responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.