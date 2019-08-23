Apptio opens Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

The CoE is created to support increased demand for Apptio’s cloud and financial management software.
Apptio, a provider of software for digital transformation, announced the opening of it’s first-ever Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, India.
This CoE is created to support Apptio's global expansion in response to its increased demand for its cloud and financial management software, while also aiming to recruit India's top technology talent.
With this new office, Apptio, which already has 1,000+ employees globally will plan to triple its team of data scientists and developers in Bengaluru by the end of 2019.
This is Apptio's first office in the region but the company's 18th office worldwide. Currently, more than two dozen of Apptio's CoE employees are working in their modern 100-seater facility.
Apptio's CoE will serve as the cornerstone for delivering and creating innovative products for all Apptio customers and to support this, Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan was recently appointed Vice President and General Manager of India. In this role, Krishnan is responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India."Today, with companies across sectors depending on technology to stay competitive, IT has become a critical component for every business on the planet, and Apptio has created the leading platform to help customers manage this new paradigm," said Sunny Gupta, Apptio CEO. "At Apptio, we build market leading products that transform the IT operating model, regardless of industry or geography. The talent pool in India, particularly in Bengaluru, is going to play the lead role in driving that contribution to building world class products."