you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apptio appoints Dr. Subramanian Krishnan as its VP and GM of India

Krishnan is responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's upcoming Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Apptio, a business management software company, announced the appointment of Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan as its first-ever Vice President and General Manager of India. Krishnan is responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's upcoming Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.

In his new role with Apptio, Krishnan will build Apptio's product engineering, customer success and marketing teams in the region with the primary focus of creating and delivering innovative products and services to all Apptio customers. In addition, he will advance the strategy, vision, and employee-first culture of Apptio in the India market ensuring alignment and commitment to Apptio's mission to provide a simple, modern, and strong customer experience that delivers tangible insights and business value.

"Due to our recent successes, Apptio is expanding rapidly and scaling globally to meet increasing demand for our cloud and financial management software. As Apptio accelerates growth and increases product capabilities, we need the right leaders who can build passionate teams that are committed to delivering business outcomes," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Subi is a world class executive who is uniquely suited to help us build and grow a Center of Excellence that enables employees to excel and customers to succeed with our products."

Close

Prior to joining Apptio, he was the Country Head of India for Finastra, one of the largest Fintech companies in the world. Previously, he was leading the Research & Development (R&D) organization at ADP India and has also served as Managing Director at Optimal Solutions.

"I look forward to working with Sunny and the rest of the Apptio leadership team to establish a strong presence in the India market and set the agenda of the company towards customer experience and innovation," said Krishnan. "I'm excited to hire passionate team members, work with our international offices to expand global thinking and processes, and build Apptio's reputation in the India market."

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

