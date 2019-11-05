Apptio appoints Anton van Deth as new Chief Marketing Officer

Apptio, a SaaS solution provider announced the appointment of Anton van Deth as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, van Deth will be responsible for growing Apptio's market leadership globally, driving demand for its world-class IT financial management solutions, launching new markets and accelerating brand awareness. In this role, van Deth will report directly to Apptio's CEO, Sunny Gupta.

"We're thrilled to welcome Anton to our executive leadership as we rapidly scale and grow the business globally," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Anton brings an incredible depth of proven enterprise marketing experience and a deep understanding of our customers' needs. His past success scaling marketing organizations globally and people-first approach make him an ideal candidate for the role."

van Deth has more than 25 years of experience in demand generation, marketing operations, and product marketing with organizations including Symantec, Red Hat and Informatica. In his previous roles, van Deth has transformed and grown marketing teams, while ensuring maximum operational efficiency and effectiveness. He built solutions that delivered significant business results, including regional turn-arounds in Australia, Japan, France, UK and Germany, all of which continued to see growth years after transitioning.