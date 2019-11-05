App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apptio appoints Anton van Deth as new Chief Marketing Officer

Anton van Deth will be responsible for growing Apptio's market leadership globally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Apptio, a SaaS solution provider announced the appointment of Anton van Deth as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, van Deth will be responsible for growing Apptio's market leadership globally, driving demand for its world-class IT financial management solutions, launching new markets and accelerating brand awareness. In this role, van Deth will report directly to Apptio's CEO, Sunny Gupta.

"We're thrilled to welcome Anton to our executive leadership as we rapidly scale and grow the business globally," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Anton brings an incredible depth of proven enterprise marketing experience and a deep understanding of our customers' needs. His past success scaling marketing organizations globally and people-first approach make him an ideal candidate for the role."

van Deth has more than 25 years of experience in demand generation, marketing operations, and product marketing with organizations including Symantec, Red Hat and Informatica. In his previous roles, van Deth has transformed and grown marketing teams, while ensuring maximum operational efficiency and effectiveness. He built solutions that delivered significant business results, including regional turn-arounds in Australia, Japan, France, UK and Germany, all of which continued to see growth years after transitioning.

Close
"It's an exciting time to join Apptio as the company is on an incredible trajectory for expansion and growth," said van Deth. "The fundamental IT operating model has changed and complexity has exploded in the wake of cloud-first strategies and agile delivery models. Apptio is the only company in the world perfectly situated to address these challenges and I look forward to working with Sunny and an exceptional team to bring Apptio into every organization worldwide."

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

