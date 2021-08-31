AppleToo publishes first stories on Apple's toxic work culture, discrimination

The team has collected more than 500 accounts of toxic workplace behaviour

Formed by current and former employees at Apple, the #AppleToo movement has been organised to bring to light, toxic workplace behaviour at Apple in the wake of similar protests that have sprung up at Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard and Google.



The first digest of #AppleToo stories, written and compiled by @cherthedev is live on https://t.co/LAeYoVyNrS.

— Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) August 30, 2021

The movement has so far collected more than 500 stories of workplace abuse and harassment at one of the world's largest tech companies. They have now shared the first digest of five stories on their official Medium page

The first of these stories deals with a black retail worker in the UK who was shut down after an interview for a lead role for not being the, "black loud energetic person they were expecting."

They also detail how Apple changed the Black@Apple team overnight, hiring two white male employees and one black male who worked only on weekends.

Another story details a minority woman having to deal with being neglected by a male boss. According to the story, she does not get invited to meetings, doesn't get access to important documents, gets no invites for team lunches or celebrations or does not get her accomplishments acknowledged.

Cher Scarlett, a security engineer at Apple is the face of the movement. She has said that the group will share five stories at a time in a digest, "as the emotional toll in reading these is heavy."

Apple's statement so far has been, "We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters."