Apple's upcoming iPhones may come without Qualcomm's wireless chips

George Davis, Financial Chief of popular telecommunication equipment company Qualcomm told the investors that his company feels Apple would "solely use their competitor's modems" in the next iPhones.

This could be seen as the practical impact of the company’s royalty feud with Qualcomm. As Apple is very close to the launch of an iPhone by September, it could be said that Qualcomm has been crossed out for this time.

Summing up with the antitrust measures with the queue of lawsuits on both the sides, Apple and Qualcomm haven’t had good relations since October 2017.

According to a report by Engadget, it is speculated that in the near future, Apple will use Intel-only for a wireless chipset. In the recent years, Intel is the only company to have provided those chipsets to Apple. So it is logical to say that Intel would be the next stop for Apple after Qualcomm as a radical change to someone else’s technology will not happen that soon.

There have been speculations that for 2020 mobile devices, Apple had turned down Intel's Bluetooth and WiFi parts. So it now becomes a matter of speculation if will Apple stick to Intel for its chipsets or not. It is clearly seen from this that Intel’s involvement is sure to be temporary, even though it does not prevent the use of Intel-made cellular modems.