App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's self-driving car involved in first recorded collision

Apple's Lexus RX450h car was out on a test ride and was moving at a speed of 1 mph while the other car was being driven at a speed of 15 mph.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Apple's hi-tech auto-driven car was recently involved in a car crash for the first time after it was rear-ended by a Nissan Leaf in Sunnyvale. No casualties were reported apart from the heavy damage to both the cars.

As per a report in Engadget, Apple's Lexus RX450h car was out on a test ride and was moving at a speed of 1 mph while the other car was being driven at a speed of 15 mph.

The accident took place as the car was merging into Lawrence Expressway with an unreasonably slow speed when it got hit from the rear side. The conundrum lies in the question whether the extremely slow speed of the machine-driven vehicle was safe for the merge.

Apple resolves to make their vehicles public by the year 2023, as clearly the model cars are not fully ready to be acquainted with streets with human drivers.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 06:49 pm

tags #Apple #Technology #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.