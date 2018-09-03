Apple's self-driving car involved in first recorded collision

Moneycontrol News

Apple's hi-tech auto-driven car was recently involved in a car crash for the first time after it was rear-ended by a Nissan Leaf in Sunnyvale. No casualties were reported apart from the heavy damage to both the cars.

As per a report in Engadget, Apple's Lexus RX450h car was out on a test ride and was moving at a speed of 1 mph while the other car was being driven at a speed of 15 mph.

The accident took place as the car was merging into Lawrence Expressway with an unreasonably slow speed when it got hit from the rear side. The conundrum lies in the question whether the extremely slow speed of the machine-driven vehicle was safe for the merge.

Apple resolves to make their vehicles public by the year 2023, as clearly the model cars are not fully ready to be acquainted with streets with human drivers.