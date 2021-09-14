MARKET NEWS

English
Apple's online store goes down ahead of tonight's iPhone 13 launch event

The Apple launch event will kick off at 10.00 AM PDT/ 10.30 PM IST.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST

Apple is set to reveal new iPhone 13 models later tonight. In anticipation of Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event, Apple’s online store just went down.

The Apple Store going down hours ahead of a major product launch is not uncommon. Apple is expected to launch several new iPhone 13 models, the Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the AirPods third-generation at the event.

The Apple launch event will kick off at 10.00 AM PDT/ 10.30 PM IST. The iPhone launch event can be viewed on multiple platforms. Apple will stream the iPhone 13 launch event on its official events page. Viewers can watch the California Streaming Apple event on their Mac, iPhone, iPad, or a Windows PC. The Apple Events website can run on Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers.

Viewers can also watch the Apple event on the Apple TV app. You can also watch the iPhone launch event can also be viewed on YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the iPhone 13 launch event in India at 10.30 pm. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol for live coverage of the iPhone 13 launch event.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #smartphones
first published: Sep 14, 2021 05:24 pm

