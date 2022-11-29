Apple's Oceanic+ App can turn the Apple Watch Ultra into a "diving computer"

This year, Apple added a new smartwatch to its rank. The Apple Watch Ultra debuted as the first of its kind, high-end sports watch from the company. But just when you thought the Apple Watch Ultra could do it all, there’s more!

The Apple Watch Ultra just got a new Oceanic+ app, which is aimed at turning it into an easy-to-use dive computer. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ enables recreational scuba divers to take the Apple Watch Ultra to a depth of up to 40 meters, or 130 feet, with its all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors.

The Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra and the companion app for iPhone provide all the key features of an advanced dive computer, a robust dive planner, and a comprehensive post-dive experience. The app will show divers a warning if they are descending or ascending too quickly and provide the estimated time to reach the surface.

For more information about Apple’s new Oceanic + app, head on over to the link. You can access a limited free version on the app or unlock the full version for $5 a day or $10 a month, or $80 a year. Additionally, a family license is also offered for $130 a year. The Oceanic+ app can be used on the Apple Watch Ultra running WatchOS 9.1 and an iPhone 8 or newer running iOS 16.1.

Apart from the new Oceanic+ app, the Apple Watch Ultra also recently gained Ski and Snowboard workout detection. This is possible with the third-party app titled Slopes. Once installed the app will be able to track ski or snowboard workouts. For more information, head on over to the link.

