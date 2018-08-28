Apple's next gen iPhone will come without 3D Touch: Barclays analyst

Apple’s upcoming iPhone models with OLED displays will reportedly won't have the 3D Touch feature.

According to a report by Macrumors, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis said that it is ‘widely understood’ that 3D Touch will be removed from the rumoured third-gen iPhone X and second-gen iPhone X Plus 2019 models. This comes after Curtis travelled across Asia to visit several companies associated with Apple’s supply chain.

A report in The Verge points out that this move could be in line with Apple’s drive to reduce wastage of resources. Early this year, the company’s marketing chief Phil Schiller said that the hardware required to make a screen that supports 3D Touch is complex and needs a sizeable amount of time and investment.

Since the technology’s introduction, it has not caught on with Apple fans and most do not even know what it is or that it is there in the first place. Apple’s watches have found a more suitable use for the technology, while iPads are yet to receive it.