App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's next gen iPhone will come without 3D Touch: Barclays analyst

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis said that it is ‘widely understood’ that 3D Touch will be removed from the rumoured third-gen iPhone X and second-gen iPhone X Plus 2019 models

Apoorv Perti

Apple’s upcoming iPhone models with OLED displays will reportedly won't have the 3D Touch feature.

According to a report by Macrumors, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis said that it is ‘widely understood’ that 3D Touch will be removed from the rumoured third-gen iPhone X and second-gen iPhone X Plus 2019 models. This comes after Curtis travelled across Asia to visit several companies associated with Apple’s supply chain.

A report in The Verge points out that this move could be in line with Apple’s drive to reduce wastage of resources. Early this year, the company’s marketing chief Phil Schiller said that the hardware required to make a screen that supports 3D Touch is complex and needs a sizeable amount of time and investment.

Since the technology’s introduction, it has not caught on with Apple fans and most do not even know what it is or that it is there in the first place. Apple’s watches have found a more suitable use for the technology, while iPads are yet to receive it.

related news

Curtis's words echoed predictions made by KGI Securities' analyst and Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the company would opt out of using the 3D Touch technology, and will instead adopt something he calls a ‘Cover Glass Sensor.’ This would relocate the iPhone’s touch module to the surface glass instead of the display panel, allowing for a lighter and stronger display.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 11:21 am

tags #Apple #Business #Technology #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.