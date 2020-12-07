PlusFinancial Times
Apple's Next ARM Chips Will Aim To Outperform High-End PCs

Apple is planning a series of new Mac processors that will succeed the custom M1 chip, and could outperform the latest machines running on the best Intel has on offer

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 07:03 PM IST
Apple disrupted the PC market with the launch of its new ARM-based M1 chip for Macs. The M1 chip marked a paradigm shift for the company, switching out Intel hardware for Apple Silicone. And while shifting to ARM raised several questions about performance, the M1 chip on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro is outperforming its Intel counterparts.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a series of new Mac processors that will succeed the custom M1 chip. Bloomberg reported that unnamed sources familiar with the matter claimed that if the new ARM-based chips can live up to expectations, it could outperform the latest machines running on the best Intel has on offer.

The report suggests that a new series of chips are expected to debut as early as the spring or later in the fall of 2021. The new series of Apple Silicone is expected to arrive on upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro, iMac desktops, and later on a new Mac Pro workstation.

“The road map indicates Apple’s confidence that it can differentiate its products on the strength of its own engineering and is taking decisive steps to design Intel components out of its devices,” said the report.

Apple’s next lineup of chips is planned to be more ambitious than some industry watchers expected for next year. The tech giant said it would make the transition from Intel to Apple Silicone by 2022.
TAGS: #Apple #Business #gadgets #India #Intel #PC #Technology
first published: Dec 7, 2020 07:03 pm

