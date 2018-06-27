App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's new patent targets handwriting recognition technology for iPad

Initial reports and impressions suggest that the technology will be highly effective with Chinese languages, as it is meant for stroke-based handwriting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has filed a new patent in the United States about a handwriting recognition system for one of its flagship and most successful products - iPad. The intention of this technology enhancement is to let users scribble words and full sentences onto the screen, which later gets converted into a script for typing.

As per a report by BGR, such a technology already exists on some Android-based devices such as Samsung Galaxy series - tablets and smartphones both. However, like every other innovation, Apple is expected to make it better and accurate that it may pave way for a whole new level of handwriting recognition on a screen.

The current handwriting recognition tends to be tricky, as the human movements to be deciphered demand a certain accuracy and technology for improvement.

Apple considering its past, such as fingerprint recognition, is expected to achieve this feat, hence this patent filing is an extremely significant step. An interesting aspect of this patent is that it is supposed to be meant for stroke-based handwriting. So this would suit Asian language inputs very effectively.

The diagrams submitted along with the patent filing, also show that the system may actually work with both - finger inputs and a stylus. Also worth noting is that if Apple decides to implement this patent then it is probable that this may also come on iPhones.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #Apple #handwriting recognition #Trending News

