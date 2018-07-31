Apple’s new affordable MacBook may come with Intel’s Kaby Lake processor: Report

Apple is rumoured to be working on an affordable notebook computer which could be launched later this year, according to a report by Economic Daily News.

But, it remains unclear if the new device will be part of the MacBook Air series or a part of the 12-inch MacBook line-up.

Reports suggest the device will be powered by the eighth generation Intel Kaby Lake processors. The California-based company is reportedly unwilling to wait for Intel’s Cannon Lake or Whiskey Lake processors, which are expected to launch soon.

The Kaby Lake processor is significantly more powerful than Intel Core i5 and i7 processors that are currently being used in the MacBook Air models. The eighth-generation chips come in quad-Core i5 and Core i7 variants that are clocked between 1.6GHz and 1.9GHz with Turbo Boost speeds between 3.4 GHz and 4.2 GHz.

According to a report by NDTV, Apple is likely to price the new laptop model around $799 or $899.

Apple was earlier expected to launch the cheaper MacBook version at an event on March 27. Later, it was reported the tech giant was planning to announce the launch at its annual developer meet, Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 in June.

According to reports, the laptop could have the same 13.3-inch display that comes with MacBook Pro and will have a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. South Korean firm LG Display is expected to supply the panels to the Cupertino-based tech giant.