Apple's most expensive headphones won't be able to take advantage of Apple Music’s lossless streaming

Apple recently announced that it will offer Hi-Res lossless audio on its music streaming service for free, starting next month. However, a recent report suggests that AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users won’t be able to take advantage of the higher audio quality on Apple Music.

According to T3, Apple has confirmed that the list of compatible devices for the Hi-Res audio will not include the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Apple also told The Verge that its Rs 59,990 noise-cancelling headphones will not natively support the playback of lossless music files.

In an email, a spokesperson for Apple told The Verge, “Lossless audio is not supported on AirPods, any model. AirPods Max wired listening mode accepts analogue output sources only. AirPods Max currently does not support digital audio formats in wired mode.”

The report explains that the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max take advantage of the Bluetooth AAC codec, which cannot take advantage of the Bluetooth AAC codec when hooked up to an iPhone. This means that these devices will not be able to receive the full quality of lossless files encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.

According to Apple’s lingo, 'Lossless' is CD quality, from 16-bit 44.1kHz playback up to 24-bit 48kHz, while 'Hi-Res Lossless' delivers up to 24-bit 192kHz. This means songs come in larger files with much less comparison and more realistic results.

Additionally, even if you have the Lightning-to-3.5mm cable plugged into the AirPods Max, you won’t be able to take advantage of the full audio fidelity that comes with streaming lossless tracks on Apple Music. It is worth noting that these devices will still be able to take advantage of the new Dolby Atmos 'Spatial Audio' versions of songs.