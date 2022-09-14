Apple's iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders worse than the iPhone 13 mini says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's gamble to replace the mini variant in their line-up with a bigger 'Plus' model does not appear to be paying off.

The Cupertino-based technology and hardware giant replaced the smaller variant of the iPhone line-up citing low demand. However, the replacement 'Plus' model is actually seeing lower pre-orders than the mini, according to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a Medium post analyzing the pre-order trends for Apple's new smartphones, Kuo said that the pre-orders for the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are worse than the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 13 mini, representing waning interest in Apple's standard variants of the smartphone.

Kuo said that the numbers were, "significantly lower than expected," and that Apple may cut its shipment forecasts for the two models for November.

Apple did something similar when it cut orders for the third generation iPhone SE and iPhone 13 mini in the first half of 2022 due to low demand.

The Pro models currently have a, "delivery time of more than four weeks," which may indicate good demand, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be both in stock on launch day, "reflecting lackluster demand."

Thankfully strong pre-order numbers for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max indicate that, "Apple still has numerous loyal and sticky customers amid the deteriorating economy," but Apple might wait to increase the orders from suppliers depending on, "how long the strong demand for Pro models can last amid the recession."

Kuo concluded by saying that, "Revenue from iPhone business will likely start to decline significantly in September or October for suppliers who are not the major beneficiaries of Pro models".