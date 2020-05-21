App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's first over-ear headphones could launch in a matter of weeks: Reports

Apart from the AirPods Studio, rumours are also rife about the AirPods 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2, and the AirPods Pro Lite, a cheaper version of the popular AirPods Pro.

Adit Minocha

Apple’s first over-ear AirPods could launch soon in the coming weeks, reports The Information (via MacRumors).

According to the report, the suppliers Goertek and Luxshare will assemble "at least a portion of the headphones in Vietnam and begin shipments to Apple in June or July".

The prediction not only falls perfectly in line with Apple’s WWDC 2020 event which falls on June 22, but also supports the claims made by Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI Securities analyst.

Ming-Chi Kuo’s, who has a track record of making some fairly accurate Apple predictions in the past, claims that the AirPods Studio will enter mass production as early as mid-2020.

Though the rumours have been piling up for a really long time, they reached the pinnacle in early 2020 when two icons were discovered in the iOS 14 code.

These were found to depict a pair of the over-ear wireless headphones that we've been speculating.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser also added to a lot of price leaks, range of colours and the existence of thee different product codes. He later claimed all of these would be priced at USD 399 like the Beats Studio 3 Wireless.

We could even see these to be the smartest headphones ever if the rumoured ‘clever ear-detecting sensors’ are spotted.

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:07 pm

