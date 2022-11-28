Apple's Esge Andersen talks Airflow and Lossless audio in interview

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple engineer Esge Andersen gave an interview to publication What Hi-Fi? recently, where he talked about what Apple has done to improve sound quality on the AirPods Pro 2. He also addressed the lack of support for Hi-Res Audio or Lossless audio in the new earbuds.

When designing the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's goal was to "give everybody an AirPods Max in their pocket," said Andersen, and one of the ways they achieved this, is by improving the airflow.

Andersen says that while the AirPods look identical between generations, what has changed is the way team handled the acoustics. The company completely repositioned the internal vents and mic's for better airflow for the earphone's driver.

Overall, the airflow system was simplified compared to the previous generation, and in place of two vents, there is now only one.

Andersen says the back venting system allowed for richer bass and cleaner highs. The team also optimized, "the airflow for the driver so we can get better excursion."

The acoustics team also minimized turbulence within the system (higher turbulence leads to distortion) and were able to see gains especially in the clarity of the bass frequencies.

As for Hi-Res audio, Andersen says that there are ways to improve quality, "without changing the codec."

Apple has drawn some criticism for the missing lossless support on the earphones. It also makes no sense for the company to provide lossless audio on Apple Music but not on their hardware.

“We want to push the sound quality forward, and we can do that with a lot of other elements," said Andersen. "We don't think that the codec currently is the limitation of audio quality on Bluetooth products,” he added.