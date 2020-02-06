App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Apple's CarKey feature will let you unlock, start your car with iPhone, Apple Watch

Apple is said to be working with multiple car manufacturers to make CarKey available for users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple may soon roll out a feature that would allow users to lock/ unlock and even start their car using the iPhone or Apple Watch. This new feature called CarKey has been spotted in the iOS 13.4 beta update.

CarKey would require users to keep their iPhone or Apple Watch near an NFC-enabled car, according to the references of the CarKey API found in the latest iOS 13.4 beta update. Notably, the feature would work for up to five hours after the iPhone runs out of battery, reported 9to5Mac. CarKey would not require authentication with Face ID, the report added.

CarKey can also be shared with your family members. Drivers can invite them through the Wallet app to have access to the key on their own Apple devices. 

Apple is said to be working with multiple car manufacturers to make CarKey available for users.

The digital key is not a new feature as multiple car manufacturers offer it across multiple markets. However, the feature is primarily compatible with Android smartphones. It is unknown when will the stable version of CarKey be available for all iPhone users.

